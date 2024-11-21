StuDIYo Lab Sets New Standard for Inclusivity with Certified Autism Center™ Designation

(MENAFN- Blitz PR) StuDIYo Lab, the UAE’s premier skill-based and design center for children aged 5 and above, proudly announces that it has achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that have committed to providing accessible and inclusive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.



This achievement marks a significant milestone in Dubai's broader accessibility agenda, led by the Department of Economy and Tourism, as it works to position the city as the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. This designation is awarded to cities and destinations that offer a wide range of CAC-certified public spaces, accommodations, and entertainment options, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for autistic individuals, those with sensory sensitivities, and their families. StuDIYo Lab is now aligned with this vision, with both its Abu Dhabi and Dubai centers earning certifications, highlighting the organization's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.



As the UAE's first woodworking and design technology center for children, StuDIYo Lab offers a unique blend of creativity and hands-on learning. Catering to individuals aged 5 to 99, StuDIYo Lab specialises in various woodworking and metal casting projects. The center also provides enriching experiences through field trips, birthday celebrations, and collaborative projects, with a steadfast commitment to inclusion at the heart of its mission.



StuDIYo Lab achieved this certification after rigorous training for our staff and teachers, ensuring they are equipped to support children with diverse abilities. StuDIYo Lab has also invested in specialized tools and equipment designed specifically to create an accessible and accommodating environment for individuals of all abilities. With this certification, StuDIYo Lab is now positioned as the partner of choice for schools with accessibility requirements, offering tailored programs and resources that cater to the unique needs of every student.



"From the very beginning, StuDIYo Lab has been committed to creating a safe, creative, and engaging learning environment that is inclusive for all children. We believe that every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to explore their creativity in a space that is welcoming and supportive. Receiving the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from IBCCES is a proud moment for us, as it reaffirms our dedication to providing accessible and inclusive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This new certification aligns StuDIYo Lab with Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in accessibility and inclusion.” says Lina Sadek, founder of StuDIYO Lab.



"Locations like StuDIYo Lab play a crucial role in community development," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "It is truly inspiring to see how they have taken this important step to be even more welcoming to all guests by becoming a Certified Autism Center™. Their commitment is essential in creating inclusive experiences that enrich our society and provide valuable opportunities for all individuals to engage and thrive."



For over 20 years, IBCCES has been a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals. IBCCES have been working closely with the Dubai government to make Dubai the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere, setting a new standard for accessible and inclusive travel. This initiative has already achieved significant milestones, including initiating the certification process for more than 380 hotels to become Certified Autism Centers™ (CAC). Additionally, over 30 locations across Dubai have already earned IBCCES certifications, including the city's public beaches, which recently joined the list of CAC-certified destinations.



StuDIYo Lab champions the power of experiential learning to cultivate essential problem-solving skills. By embracing diverse learning styles and preferences, StuDIYo Lab promotes active learning and inclusive understanding. Participants engage in fun and stimulating activities that yield a tangible sense of accomplishment upon project completion.



MENAFN21112024007667016508ID1108910689