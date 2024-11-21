OOREDOO KUWAIT SPONSORS KUWAIT TRIATHLON CENTER IN GCC TRIATHLON CHAMPIONSHIP

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, November 20, 2024:

Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to youth empowerment and promoting sports, Ooredoo Kuwait announced its sponsorship of the Kuwait Triathlon Center team in the GCC Triathlon Championship series for children and adults. These championships, held in Qatar in collaboration with A13 Academy for children and in Dubai for adults, provided an exceptional platform for athletes to showcase their talents and achieve milestones on both regional and international levels.

Outstanding Achievements for Children and Adults

The Kuwait Triathlon Center team excelled in the children’s category, earning four prestigious medals. Among the winners were Sheikha Al-Awadi, who secured a silver medal (age 12), and Rand Al-Wazzan, who also claimed a silver medal (age 7). The boys’ team was equally successful, with Mishari Al-Aoumi winning a silver medal (age 9) and Jamal Al-Hudhaib earning a bronze medal (age 7).

Ooredoo Kuwait also praised the efforts and dedication of the remaining team members: Jawan and Jana Al-Othman, Sheikha Al-Ghanim, Abdullah Al-Enezi, and Abdulatif Al-Othman.

In the adults’ category, the Kuwait Triathlon Center team delivered an exceptional performance at the T100 Championship held in Dubai, securing six medals. Highlights included Nouf Al-Duaij’s gold medal (age group) and bronze medal (overall ranking), Abdulaziz Al-Huwaidi’s gold medal (age group), and silver medals won by Nora Al-Duaij, Huda Al-Saleh, and Noor Al-Barak.

Continued Support for Sports

Commenting on these achievements, Ooredoo Kuwait expressed immense pride in the team’s performance, emphasizing that supporting Kuwaiti youth is a cornerstone of its strategy to promote sports as an integral part of its corporate social responsibility. The company reiterated its commitment to providing opportunities for young athletes to develop their talents and achieve excellence at both regional and global levels.

Ooredoo’s sponsorship of the Kuwait Triathlon Center reflects its ongoing dedication to supporting sports initiatives and fostering healthy lifestyles. Through its diverse social responsibility programs, the company continues to play a leading role in nurturing young talent and elevating Kuwait’s presence on the international sports stage.

In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait extended its heartfelt congratulations to all participants in the championships, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Kuwaiti youth and opening new horizons for them to achieve success across various fields.





