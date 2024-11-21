Tuya Smart Advances Global Green Transformation Through Energy-Focused Side Events At COP29 In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA , HKEX: 2391), a global cloud service provider, in partnership with Biosphere 3, successfully hosted a side event titled "Sustainable Communities and Applications" in the COP29 Blue Zone. The company also participated in an additional side event "Energy Transition: Challenges and Opportunities". These engagements explored the innovative applications of smart in transition and carbon reduction, emphasizing its potential to transform various areas of life and production. Through these efforts, Tuya aims to collaborate with global partners to foster greener, more sustainable, and prosperous communities.

The event commenced with a speech by Liu Zhenmin, Special Envoy for Climate Change of China. This was followed by insightful contributions from Ayan Najaf, Coordination Board Member and COP29 Spokesperson, alongside representatives from leading enterprises in the fields of smart technology, energy, and power.

Ayan Najaf, Coordination Board Member and COP29 Spokesperson, shared Azerbaijan's ambitious climate goals, including a 40% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by mid-century and achieving net zero emissions by 2035. Najaf emphasized Azerbaijan's robust development in the new energy sector, particularly in electric vehicles, and its commitment to international collaboration in areas such as think tank exchanges, knowledge sharing, and technology partnerships. Recognizing China's critical role in the global green transformation, Najaf expressed hope for deeper cooperation with Chinese companies to advance green energy projects in Asia and collectively combat global warming.

Eva Na, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation and CMO of Tuya Smart, emphasized the transformative potential of smart technology in advancing climate-friendly actions. "Smart technology offers a universally practical pathway to addressing climate challenges. Amid varying perspectives, diverse behavioral patterns, and complex environments, turning the concept of carbon reduction into actionable steps that integrate seamlessly into community life depends heavily on innovative technology. As a global smart technology company, Tuya is committed to collaborating with global partners to achieve smart management across the entire energy chain through cutting-edge technologies like AIoT and cloud computing. We also warmly welcome more participants to join us in fostering a greener, more sustainable world," said Na.

Notably, at COP29, Tuya introduced its groundbreaking "Smart Decarb" initiative, showcasing its commitment to a greener future. Designed to optimize energy management in buildings and homes through intelligent learning algorithms, the initiative enables automatic energy adjustments, ensuring consumption is visualized, controllable, and sustainable. By integrating smart technology across industries and households, Tuya empowers individuals and organizations to actively participate in carbon reduction. Through advanced insights, actionable strategies, and end-to-end solutions for energy generation, storage, and consumption, Tuya is working with global partners to drive tangible progress toward a sustainable future for humanity.

Elmir Musayev, General Manager of SOCAR Green LLC, expressed strong support for global energy innovation solutions, highlighting his admiration for China's advancements in energy transformation. Having visited multiple Chinese power and energy companies, Musayev acknowledged China's wealth of experience in this domain. He expressed hope for greater participation from Chinese enterprises in Azerbaijan's green energy projects, emphasizing that both technological innovation and business model exploration are essential power for accelerating energy transitions. Together, these efforts can propel the world toward a more sustainable and low-carbon future.

During the roundtable session titled "Solutions for the Energy Transition", Holmes Chen, Head of Public Affairs of Tuya Smart, emphasized the critical role of technological innovation in energy utilization. "Tuya has long been a steadfast advocate and practitioner of energy saving and carbon reduction. These goals are not solely the responsibility of enterprises, organizations, or governments, but represent a global movement in which everyone can play a part. This philosophy aligns closely with Tuya's ongoing efforts in energy saving. We not only support energy companies in reshaping their production methods but also bridge the gap to the 'last mile' of smart energy use, enabling individuals to take climate-friendly actions through smart technology," Chen remarked.

During the climate dialogue session on "Opportunities and Challenges of Digital Energy Transformation in Sustainable Communities under the Background of Carbon Neutrallity", Charles Zhao, Director of Business Development in Singapore of Tuya Smart, joined business leaders from diversified enterprise groups such as AF Holding and PASHA Property Management in Azerbaijan and explored the application value of cutting-edge intelligent technology in sustainable communities. "In Singapore, where the dual challenges of tight energy supply and growing consumption persist, Tuya's home energy management system has redefined the power supply-consumption relationship with real-time, interactive solutions. This system transitions household electricity usage from passive monitoring to proactive, smart management and execution. By integrating the entire ecosystem of smart energy equipment, which covers power generation, storage, consumption, and metering, our system delivers energy-saving strategies. Singaporean households have achieved average energy savings of up to 25%, paving a new path toward smart energy transformation," Zhao remarked.

As a global leader in smart technology, Tuya showcased its innovative energy efficiency solutions at COP29, including its smart energy management system and successful implementation cases. These advancements highlighted the transformative potential of smart technology in driving energy transitions and carbon reduction. Looking ahead, Tuya will continue collaborating with global partners to push the boundaries of intelligent technology, advancing low-carbon and sustainable development to build a greener, smarter future.

