Xdimensional Technologies Partners With Rpost To Enhance Esignature Capabilities In Nexsure Insurance Platform
11/21/2024
XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) has partnered with RPost to integrate RSign®, a feature-rich e-signature service, into the Nexsure Insurance Platform. This integration enables XDTI customers to streamline the insurance application process and manage digital signatures efficiently.
Key benefits of RSign integration:
Ease of Use: Guided, intuitive signing process for users via any web browser.
Automation: Automatic email notifications for signers and auto-attachment of signed documents to client files in Nexsure.
Advanced Features: Robust functionality designed for security and compliance.
“RSign's integration with Nexsure offers our customers a powerful tool to optimize workflows with seamless and secure eSignature capabilities,” said John Ewart, Head of Strategic Alliances at RPost.
Krista Weaver, President & COO of XDimensional Technologies, emphasized,“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing innovative and complementary solutions to our platform. RSign is robust, intuitive, and secure-an excellent option for our customers.”
