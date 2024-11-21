Stucco Market Size To Surge To USD 17.9 Billion By 2031, Indicating A 4.7% CAGR, According To Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing interest in historical preservation drives the stucco market, with stucco recognized for its authenticity and restoration capabilities.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stucco market ( 치장용 벽토 시장 ) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for stucco is estimated to reach US$ 17.9 billion by the end of 2031. Evolving architectural preferences significantly influence the stucco market. Modern design trends favor the use of stucco for its ability to create seamless, textured finishes, contributing to a surge in demand.

Increasing awareness of climate change and extreme weather conditions is driving the adoption of stucco as a resilient building material. Its ability to withstand harsh climates and provide robust protection is becoming a key consideration for builders. Stucco's natural composition and breathability contribute to healthy indoor air quality. The material's resistance to mold and mildew makes it a preferred choice for those seeking construction solutions that prioritize occupant well-being.

The stucco market is witnessing a demand for customized solutions, including a variety of color options. Builders and homeowners seek stucco finishes that align with individual aesthetic preferences, driving manufacturers to expand their color palettes. Stucco's thermal mass properties contribute to energy efficiency in buildings. As energy conservation becomes a global imperative, the material's ability to regulate temperature and reduce reliance on heating and cooling systems is gaining prominence.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Exterior insulating and finish systems lead the stucco market, with its energy efficiency and versatile aesthetic appeal driving demand.

Insulated siding dominates the stucco market, reflecting a preference for energy-efficient solutions that blend aesthetic appeal with insulation benefits. Renovations spearhead stucco market growth, displaying a surge in demand for revitalizing existing structures with modern, durable, and aesthetic stucco solutions.

Stucco Market: Competitive Landscape

In the dynamic stucco market, competition thrives amidst a landscape shaped by key players vying for market dominance. Industry stalwarts, including Parex, Inc., embrace innovation to offer high-performance stucco solutions, setting benchmarks for quality. CertainTeed, LLC, distinguishes itself with a comprehensive range, ensuring versatility and durability.

New entrants like Arcat Inc. disrupt traditional norms, leveraging digital platforms to redefine distribution channels. The competitive landscape is marked by a constant pursuit of advanced formulations, eco-friendly options, and aesthetic appeal. As demand surges, the stucco market witnesses a fierce race, compelling companies to continually evolve and deliver superior products. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Parex Inc.

BASF SE

CertainTeed LLC

Arcat Inc.

California Stucco Products Corporation

Omega Products International Du Pont

Stucco Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Continuous R&D, leading to advanced formulations that enhance durability, weather resistance, and eco-friendliness, propels stucco market growth.

Increasing emphasis on sustainable building practices drives demand for environmentally friendly stucco solutions, aligning with global eco-conscious trends.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development , particularly in Asia Pacific, fuel the demand for stucco as a versatile and aesthetically pleasing building material.

Companies like Arcat Inc. leverage digital platforms to streamline product accessibility, connecting architects with innovative stucco options and influencing market dynamics. Growing adherence to strict building codes and regulations globally fosters the adoption of high-performance stucco, ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.

Global Stucco Market: Regional Profile



In North America , the stucco market is propelled by a robust construction sector and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient building solutions. Companies such as Parex, Inc. play a pivotal role, offering cutting-edge stucco formulations tailored to withstand diverse climates. The region's stringent building codes further drive demand for high-performance stucco, fostering innovation and sustainability in construction practices.

Europe exhibits a mature stucco market , characterized by a rich architectural heritage and a keen focus on aesthetic building finishes. CertainTeed, LLC, a prominent player, caters to the region's demand for versatile stucco solutions, balancing traditional craftsmanship with modern performance standards. With sustainability at the forefront, European markets witness an increasing adoption of eco-friendly stucco options, reflecting a commitment to environmentally conscious construction practices. The Asia Pacific stucco market experiences dynamic growth , driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Arcat Inc., leveraging digital platforms, has found a niche in this region, connecting architects with innovative stucco solutions. The market's diversity is reflected in a range of stucco preferences, from traditional finishes to modern, sleek applications.

Stucco Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Traditional Three-coat Stucco

Newer One-coat Stucco Exterior Insulating and Finish Systems

By Insulation Type



Insulated Siding Non-insulated Siding

By Application



Residential Buildings Non-residential Buildings

By Construction Activity



New Construction Renovations

By Region



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe Middle East & Africa

