Dubai Future Forum 2024: A Vision Of Tomorrow, From Brain Chips To Climate Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) November 21st, 2024, Dubai – Scientists from over 100 countries, met this week at the Dubai Future Forum, the world's largest gathering of futurists, to discuss the challenges ahead in a world, where technological innovation and artificial intelligence is shaping the future of humanity. They predicted revolutionary changes ahead that will pave the way people live, companies will be managed and the universe to be explored.

New framework for innovation

Innovation requires an adaptive framework, such as regulatory labs and sandbox systems, to foster technological progress while ensuring safety.“These systems and initiatives bring policymakers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders together to collaborate and refine solutions,” explained Khalfan Belhoul, the CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

The technology supercycle will reshape the world, change corporate roles

Three transformative technologies: Artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and advanced sensors are expected to profoundly reshape sectors and societies worldwide over the next five years. Healthcare will become increasingly personalized, with the potential to create digital twins of individual bodies, enabling treatments precisely tailored to specific conditions. And for the first time in history, a Fortune 500 company might even be led by an AI executive.



Turning to nature for greater energy security

Experts predict global solar energy capacity to double from 220 gigawatts in 2024 to 450 gigawatts in 2025 – more than the total installed power capacity of Germany and Spain combined. Investment in nature-based solutions will become a part of comprehensive climate strategies, help reduce climate-related losses.

About the Dubai Future Forum

For more information on the Dubai Future Forum, please visit: dubaifuture/dubai-future-forum-2024

Media Kit

Contact:

Elizaveta Shulyndina

Senior Account Manager

...