(MENAFN) Israeli in the Gaza Strip have killed 13 more Palestinians, bringing the total death toll since last year to 43,985, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. In addition, more than 104,000 people have been as a result of the ongoing assault. The latest include two massacres that took place in the last 24 hours, which led to numerous casualties, with many more people still trapped under rubble.



The situation in Gaza remains dire, as rescue teams are struggling to reach survivors due to the intensity of the bombings. The attacks have left many civilians, including women and children, in peril. The Health Ministry's statement highlighted the catastrophic effect of the strikes, which have rendered vast areas of the city inaccessible for emergency response efforts.



This escalation follows a year of violent conflict that began with a Hamas attack on Israel, prompting a major military response. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, including a UN Security Council resolution, Israel has continued its military operations in the region. The ongoing violence has drawn widespread condemnation, with increasing international recognition of the atrocities taking place in Gaza.



Israel's actions in Gaza have led to a formal genocide case at the International Court of Justice. The case argues that Israel's military strategy amounts to an intentional effort to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza. This legal challenge reflects growing concerns about the long-term consequences of the conflict and the heavy toll on civilians in the region.

