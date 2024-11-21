80% Of Argentine Commerce Affected By Waterway Privatization

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine has officially announced a national and international public tender to privatize the "Troncal Navigable Waterway."



This move will transfer management and maintenance to private hands for 30 years. The announcement came through Disposition 34/2024, published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.



The privatization covers a vast stretch of waterways. It includes the Paraná River from kilometer 1238 to the Deep Natural Waters Zone in the outer Río de la Plata .



In addition, this area is crucial for Argentina's trade, handling about 80% of the country's commercial traffic. The government aims to modernize and expand the waterway system.



The winning bidder will be responsible for signaling, dredging, and maintenance tasks. This approach seeks to improve efficiency and reduce state expenditure on the waterway.







Chief of Ministers Guillermo Francos outlined the new scheme for the Hidrovía. It will operate under a private concession model with business risk.

A Strategic Move for Modernization and Efficiency

The Undersecretary of Ports and Waterways will oversee the bidding process, accepting offers until January 29, 2025. The tender is open to major global companies specializing in river and maritime works.



Officials expect significant interest from Chinese, Dutch, and Belgian firms. This international participation could bring advanced expertise to the project.



The privatization plan includes substantial investments for modernization. Key improvements include homogenizing depths to avoid bottlenecks in the Río de la Plata and deepening the system.



However, these changes aim to enhance navigation and increase cargo capacity. Technological advancements are a major focus of the privatization plan.



The project will introduce new systems for dynamic information and accident alerts. Digital nautical charts will also be incorporated, modernizing navigation practices.



Security will be managed by private entities with Coast Guard involvement. The plan emphasizes the integration of technological systems to enhance safety measures along the waterway.



This privatization is expected to address financial challenges. As of January 2023, the Hidrovía reportedly had a deficit of 90 million dollars. This shortfall resulted from tariff delays and reduced traffic due to last year's drought.



In addition, the government views this privatization as a solution to ongoing management issues. It aims to improve efficiency and reduce the state's financial burden.



However, we have yet to see the long-term impact of this 30-year concession. This move aligns with the current administration's market-oriented policies.



It reflects a shift towards private sector involvement in traditionally state-managed areas. The success of this privatization could set a precedent for similar projects in Argentina's infrastructure sector.

