North America was the largest region in the clinical nutrition for cancer care market in 2023.



The clinical nutrition for cancer care market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to result from a shift towards personalized medicine and precision nutrition, higher demand for clinical nutrition interventions to support patients, greater awareness of nutrition's impact on cancer treatment outcomes, advancements in cancer treatments, and the integration of structured clinical nutrition pathways in oncology.

Key trends for the forecast period include progress in nutritional biomarker research, technological innovations in nutritional products and delivery systems, enhanced collaboration among oncologists, ongoing advancements in nutritional science, and continued research and development in the field.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the clinical nutrition for cancer care market in the future. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental organization based in the US, projected approximately 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. Consequently, the growing prevalence of cancer is fueling the expansion of the clinical nutrition for cancer care market.

Leading companies in the clinical nutrition for cancer care market are innovating products for cancer patients, such as oral nutritional supplements, to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in July 2022, Nestle, a Switzerland-based food and drink processing company, introduced China's first Foods Oral Impact Su Yi Su. This product contains arginine and fish omega-3, along with other basic nutritional ingredients for special medical purposes (FSMP) for patients with tumor-related conditions, following a five-year approval process by the Chinese regulator. Oral Impact Su Yi Su is a FSMP nutritional supplement specifically approved to meet the unique nutritional needs of individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

In January 2024, Danone S.A., a French food-products corporation, partnered with Resilience to create a groundbreaking nutrition and oncology module integrated into Resilience's digital oncology solution. This partnership aims to improve nutritional care for cancer patients by addressing cancer-related malnutrition, which affects up to 70% of cancer patients. Resilience, a US-based digital oncology company, offers clinical nutrition support for cancer patients.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Oral Nutrition; Parenteral Nutrition; Enteral Feeding Formulas

2) By Cancer Type: Head and Neck Cancer; Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers; Blood Cancer; Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Other Cancer Types

3) By Age Group: Adult; Pediatric

4) By Sales Channel: Online; Retail; Institutional Sales

Key Companies Profiled in the Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care Market: Pfizer Inc.; Bayer AG; Abbott Nutrition; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

