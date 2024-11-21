Major Truck Charging Strategic Partnership Agreed Between TRATON Charging Solutions And Hubject

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fleet customers of MAN and Scania, brands of TRATON GROUP, will win access to Hubject's eRoaming charging network. This agreement delivers the first major truck-specific eMSP partnership for Europe.Hubject, a global leader in eRoaming and a key player in the EV charging ecosystem, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with TRATON Charging Solutions. This strategic collaboration strengthens TRATON Charging Solutions' position in providing Europe's largest commercial vehicle charging network and opens doors for potential global partnerships.Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, expressed his excitement:“Partnering with TRATON Charging Solutions represents an important step in driving the adoption of electric commercial vehicles. Our combined efforts will help create a seamless charging experience that meets the demands of this rapidly growing sector.”Through this partnership, customers of Scania Charging Access and MAN Charge&Go will benefit from Hubject's advanced eRoaming platform, giving them seamless access to an extensive charging network. This integrated solution offers simplified access, unified invoicing, and consistent pricing, enhancing convenience and building user trust in the charging experience.Strengthening the eRoaming networkTRATON Charging Solutions has made significant strides in its mission to provide comprehensive and seamless charging solutions for commercial vehicles across Europe. As the dedicated eMobility Service Provider (eMSP) within the TRATON GROUP, which includes renowned brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, TRATON Charging Solutions has focused on enabling a smooth and efficient charging experience tailored to the unique needs of commercial vehicle operators. TRATON Charging Solutions powers key charging services such as Scania Charging Access and MAN Charge&Go, simplifying access to reliable charging infrastructure and ensuring a streamlined user experience.“It's incredible to think of what we've achieved in twelve months. Previously, the experience for fleet customers in terms of accessing charge point locations and managing payments was below par. To build confidence in electric, we needed to bring simplicity and convenience to customers,” said Dr. Petra Sundström, Managing Director of TRATON Charging Solutions.“Our aim as a shared service entity is to give all our brands the supporting framework to succeed. MAN has done a brilliant commercial packaging of its service, while TRATON Charging Solutions provides the backbone,” added Sundström.Joint initiatives and thought leadershipHubject and TRATON Charging Solutions have been collaborating since 2023. Initiatives to define Point of Interest (POI) data model requirements for commercial vehicle charging in the EU is just one example. These joint efforts are aimed at ensuring that the charging ecosystem evolves to meet the unique operational requirements of fleet operators and supports a comprehensive, user-friendly charging network.Ketan Deshmukh, Senior Manager Commercial Vehicle Charging stated, '' We previously worked together with TCS to produce an important whitepaper on POI data model requirements for commercial vehicle charging. This partnership builds on that earlier collaboration. It will boost the interoperability and seamless access to the charging infrastructure for customers of TCS. It will also help to address the specific demands of its customers for their charging needs.''“Our partnership with Hubject is a continuation of the work we initiated last year to accelerate the electrification of commercial transport through the development of a protocol-agnostic data model.” noted Bogdan Teohari, Senior Partnering Manager.“This collaborative effort enhances data transparency and facilitates seamless access to charging infrastructure, underscoring our commitment to advancing e-mobility solutions for commercial vehicles across Europe”.The partnership with Hubject exemplifies its dedication to driving innovation and creating practical solutions that benefit customers and support the decarbonization of commercial transport.About the TRATON Charging Solutions ABTRATON Charging Solutions, established in 2023 as a part of the TRATON GROUP, is dedicated to providing seamless, reliable carging services for commercial vehicles. As an eMSP, it operates the largest charging network in Europe and powers services such as Scania Charging Access and MAN Charge&Go. With structural readiness in 19 European countries and a mission to cover the entire EU by the end of 2025, TRATON Charging Solutions is at the forefront of accelerating sustainable transport through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visitTRATON ContactSacha KlingnerHead of External CommunicationsT +49 170 2250016...Ondřej KoubekCommunications ManagerT +420 739 543624...

