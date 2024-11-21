Ambient Enterprises Partners With Acclaimed Musician To Pioneer Technologies For NFT Ownership, Protection, Monetization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Scott Page and Ambient Enterprises are joining forces to explore ways to enhance the ownership, security, and value of digital art assets on and off blockchain.

- Scott Page

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ambient Enterprises Technologies () , a leading innovator in digital asset protection and AI-driven monetization solutions, announces an exciting collaboration with Scott Page, the globally celebrated artist from Pink Floyd known for groundbreaking work in both music and digital art. This partnership will introduce unique technological capabilities in the rapidly evolving NFT space, exploring ways to enhance the ownership, security, and value of digital art assets.

With Ambient Enterprises' expertise in AI and advanced data protection, this collaboration will explore a framework for securely managing Scott Page's historic MyMoonEXP NFT collection. Together, Ambient and Scott will work to ensure each NFT retains verifiable authenticity while maximizing its value and potential for interaction across digital platforms, including both on and off blockchain. Central to this endeavor is Ambient's commitment to helping artists and creators safeguard the integrity and originality of their work in the digital asset economy.

"This partnership represents an innovative approach to safeguarding digital art while giving creators the tools to control and maximize the reach of their work,” said Jeff Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Ambient Enterprises. "Together with Scott (Page), we're advancing a vision that puts artists in control of their digital presence, ownership, and revenue streams."

Scott Page, a trailblazer in embracing cutting-edge technology, brings visionary leadership and a bold approach to innovation to this partnership. Known for his pioneering efforts, Scott cemented his place in rock and roll history by contributing his MyMoonEXP collection to the Lunaprise Museum, curated by Space Blue and landing on the moon Feb. 22, 2024. This collection contains his never-before-seen photos and videos captured during a lifetime of touring with Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. His commitment to exploring new frontiers aligns with Ambient's mission to push the boundaries of digital ownership and monetization.

“I'm excited to be working with Ambient because they're solving one of the biggest problems in Web3 by protecting against counterfeit NFTs, proving rightful ownership, and giving the artist the power to control their digital assets,“ said Scott Page.

This collaboration follows Ambient's commitment to exploring new ways to empower individuals and companies through technology that prioritizes digital rights and authenticity. Together, Scott Page and Ambient aim to create a framework for a future where NFT creators and investors retain greater control of their digital assets.

