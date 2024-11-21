Kore.Ai And Bell Integration Partner To Deliver Advanced AI Solutions For Enhanced Customer And Employee Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Bell & Kore AI Team

Bell & Kore Partnership

AI-driven solutions from Bell Integration, a leading global IT services provider, and Kore, a leader in enterprise generative and conversational AI

- Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive DirectorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bell Integration , a leading global IT services provider, and Kore , a leader in enterprise generative and conversational AI platform technology, today announced a strategic global partnership to deliver Enterprise AI-driven solutions that enhance customer (CX) and employee (EX) experiences through AI automation.The partnership leverages Kore technology stack to help customers derive value through AI responsibly and at scale. The Kore XO Automation Platform helps create intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) that manage complex conversations and provide personalised experiences.Kore's GALE platform offers no-code tools for building and deploying enterprise generative AI applications and AI agents at scale, while the Search AI platform delivers contextual answers to customer queries using existing business data. Together, these solutions drive AI automation across industries like finance, healthcare, retail, telecom, travel & media, and others. Integration across voice, email, chat, and social media is ensured, enhancing the customer and employee experience.“Kore's Conversational AI platform and technology stack are an exciting fit for Bell's AI & Data service and will add to our AI and Data portfolio. Kore is recognised by Gartner and Forrester as a leader for conversational AI platforms, providing our customers with recommended solutions to make development easier and deployment faster.” – Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director.“We are excited to partner with Bell Integration to expand our Enterprise AI solutions to broader markets. The partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing generative and conversational AI. By combining our expertise, we will optimise operational workflows, drive CX and EX excellence and boost growth for businesses.” – Sahil Rekhi, EVP Global Channel & Partnerships.About Bell IntegrationPrivately owned, Bell Integration can react fast to our customers' needs, providing a full stable of cradle to the grave multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments. The company has been offering our customers disruptive, market-leading technology solutions and IT managed services for 27 years, that are reducing cost, improving productivity, and increasing business efficiency.Bell works with many global Fin-techs and Telcos to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, and resilient.Media ContactBelinda Turnbull | Tel +44 7833 496671 | E ...About KoreKore is a leading provider of advanced AI, with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company offers a singular platform, no-code tools, and solutions to build GenAI applications, deploy RAG/LLM-based search, and optimize customer and employee experiences, ranging from automated to human-assisted interactions. Kore employs an agnostic approach to models, data, cloud, and applications, providing customers with freedom of choice. Its no-code development approach and pre-built accelerators make AI more accessible to a wider audience. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore helps organizations navigate their AI strategies. With a strong patent portfolio in the AI space, the company has been recognized as a leader and innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore to learn moreMedia contactAbhijit Mhetre | ...

Georgina Hayes

Bell Integration

+44 23 9282 5925

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.