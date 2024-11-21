Zelensky: Ukraine To Always Be On Political Map Thanks To Will To Preserve Freedom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that Ukraine will always be on the world map due to the desire to preserve freedom and independence.

The president delivered an address via on Day of Dignity and Freedom, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of state, "today marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom. We remember the true price of freedom for Ukraine. And we do not forget all our people of different times who fought for Ukraine and became a role model of dignity for the world."

Ukraine commemorates Day ofand Freedom

"Thanks to the people, thanks to the desire of our people to preserve freedom and independence for Ukraine, our state will always be on the political world map. Forever free and sovereign," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, annually on November 21, Ukraine marks Day of Dignity and Freedom.

The holiday was established by the Presidential Decree of November 13, 2014, in honor of the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013.