Carrefour Boycotts Mercosur Meat Amid EU Trade Deal Protests

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) French supermarket giant Carrefour has decided to stop buying meat from Mercosur countries. This move comes as French farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Carrefour's CEO, Alexandre Bompard, announced the decision in a letter to the French farmers' union president.



The company claims to show solidarity with French farmers through this action. However, this stance raises questions about free principles and consumer choice. The decision affects meat imports from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.



French farmers have been vocal in their opposition to the EU-Mercosur dea . They argue that it would lead to unfair competition from South American producers. These producers often operate under less stringent regulations, potentially offering cheaper products.



Brazil's Agriculture Ministry criticized Carrefour's decision. They stated that Brazil has a rigorous agricultural defense system. The country exports beef and poultry to about 160 countries worldwide. The ministry views Carrefour's action as protectionist and lacking technical justification.





Meanwhile, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro remains optimistic about the EU-Mercosur agreement. He expects an announcement at the South American bloc's summit on December 6. This optimism contrasts sharply with the growing opposition in France.



French farmers have been protesting during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. They claim to face high taxes and unfair competition from Latin American products. The farmers' union, FNSEA, rejects the agricultural aspect of the current agreement draft.







FNSEA President Arnaud Rousseau acknowledges that other economic sectors might benefit from the deal. However, he believes agriculture stands to lose in France and Europe. The union plans further actions next week to highlight obstacles faced by the agricultural sector.



This situation highlights the complex interplay between free trade, protectionism, and agricultural interests. It also underscores the challenges in balancing economic opportunities with local industry concerns. The outcome of this dispute could significantly impact both European and South American agricultural markets.

