Vietnam’S Telecom Giant Viettel Pioneers Open RAN 5G With Qualcomm

Vietnam's state-owned powerhouse Viettel has joined forces with American chip Qualcomm. The partnership aims to develop Open RAN 5G base station equipment.



This move marks a significant shift in the mobile landscape. Traditionally, base stations rely on equipment from a single vendor.



Chinese firm Technologies, Sweden's Ericsson, and Finland's have long dominated this market. Viettel and Qualcomm's collaboration challenges this status quo.



The two companies have created wireless equipment for 5G base stations. This equipment will manage communications using Open RAN technology. Viettel claims it's the world's first Open RAN 5G network using Qualcomm's tech.



Viettel High Tech, a subsidiary, designed the hardware and developed the software. They integrated Qualcomm's 5G chipset into their design. This blend of local expertise and global technology creates a unique product.







The new equipment will first appear in Viettel's Vietnamese base stations. By March's end, over 300 Open RAN 5G base stations should be operational. The goal is to have thousands by 2025's close.

Viettel's Global Expansion and 5G Leadership

Viettel's ambitious plans extend beyond Vietnam 's borders. They've already begun efforts to introduce their equipment in India and the UAE. This expansion could reshape the global telecom equipment market.



The partnership has caught the attention of the U.S. government. A U.S. Embassy official in Vietnam praised the collaboration. They see it as a model for future U.S.-Vietnam partnerships.



Viettel's influence in the telecom sector is substantial. The company has expanded to 11 countries across Africa and South America. It holds the largest share of mobile contracts in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar.



In October, Viettel officially launched Vietnam's first 5G communication service. The company also manufactures wireless network-related equipment. This vertical integration gives them a competitive edge.



Financially, Viettel is a powerhouse. In 2023, they reported consolidated sales of $6.8 billion. Their after-tax profit reached $1.4 billion. These figures outshine Vietnam's other major telecom players.



The Open RAN technology offers business opportunities beyond Vietnam. Japan's NTT Docomo pioneered large-scale Open RAN 5G services. They're now preparing to test and commercialize the technology in Singapore, Indonesia, and Peru.



This Viettel-Qualcomm partnership represents more than just a business deal. It's a step towards diversifying the global 5G equipment market.



As countries grow wary of Chinese tech giants, alternatives like this gain importance. The success of this venture could ripple through emerging markets.



It offers a cost-effective 5G solution that doesn't compromise on quality or security. As the world races towards 5G adoption, this collaboration may set a new standard.

