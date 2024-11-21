Theme Park Vacation Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global theme park vacation size is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Theme Park Vacation Market by Type, Age Group, Traveler Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026," the global theme park vacation market size was valued at $47.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows, and other relevant activities. Theme parks emphasizes on one central theme around which landscape, shows, architecture, food services, costumed personnel, rides, and retailing are orchestrated.Request For Sample :-List of leading players: There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the Theme Park Vacation MarketWalt Disney AttractionMerlin Entertainment GroupUniversal Parks and ResortsOct Parks ChinaFantawildChimelong GroupSix Flags Inc.Cedar Fair Entertainment CompanySeaworld Parks & EntertainmentParques ReunidosKey Findings Of Theme Park Vacation Market:Based on type, the adventure park segment dominates the global theme park vacation market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the theme park vacation market forecast period.Depending on age group, spending by millennials segment accounted for highest share in the theme park vacation market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.By traveler type, the group segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.Region wise, North America accounted for about 57.9% theme park vacation market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Theme Park Vacation Market by Type, Age Group, Traveler Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global theme park vacation market size was valued at $47.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows, and other relevant activities. Theme parks emphasizes on one central theme around which landscape, shows, architecture, food services, costumed personnel, rides, and retailing are orchestrated.Buy Now :-Key Findings Of Theme Park Vacation Market:Based on type, the adventure park segment dominates the global theme park vacation market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the theme park vacation market forecast period.Depending on age group, spending by millennials segment accounted for highest share in the theme park vacation market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.By traveler type, the group segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.Region wise, North America accounted for about 57.9% theme park vacation market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q2. What is the market value of Theme Park Vacation market in 2019?Q3. Does the Theme Park Vacation company is profiled in the report?Q4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Theme Park Vacation market?Q5. How the segments growing in Theme Park Vacation market report?Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Theme Park Vacation market report?Q7. Which are the key markets trending in the Theme Park Vacation market?TRENDING REPORTS :-Handheld Fans MarketHome Rehabilitation Products Market

