BPL Card Cancellation Limited To Tax Payers, Govt Employees: K'taka Food Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Karnataka Food K. H. Muniyappa on Thursday said that cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards was limited to employees and people who pay income tax.

In the Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly), Muniyappa said: "BPL cards will be revoked except for the government employees and those who file income tax returns. The BPL families whose cards were revoked will start getting rice and other benefits within a week."

Defending the state government's move, he said, as per the central government's guidelines, verification was done and ineligible BPL cards were converted into Above Poverty Line (APL) cards.

"The Chief Minister has ordered that except for government officers and those who file IT returns, no other BPL cards should be cancelled. The state government is not cancelling any BPL card. They were temporarily suspended," the Food Minister claimed.

"At least 1.02 lakh BPL cards will be cancelled in the state, of which 4,036 were government employees and 98,473 taxpayers. Around 59,370 BPL card holders are moved to APL category and 16,806 BPL cards are retained. Only 8,647 cards are cancelled," Minister Muniyappa stated.

In total, there are more than 1.50 core BPL and APL cards in Karnataka, he said.

Re-verification will be done and free rice will be given to eligible families whose BPL cards were cancelled, he reiterated.

However, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka claimed, "The state government has revoked eleven lakh BPL ration cards. They are planning to cancel 14 lakh more cards. If the cancellation process is not stopped, the BJP will lock down all the government offices in the state."

Karnataka senior BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday charged that the Congress government in the state is "targeting" Hindus while cancelling the BPL cards.