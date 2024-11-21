SIAL Paris 2024: An Exceptional Edition Celebrating Its 60Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SIAL Paris , the International Food Exhibition, concluded a record-breaking edition on October 23, 2024, marking its 60th anniversary as the unmissable event for the global agri-food industry. Over 285,000 professionals from 200 countries gathered at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Center to share innovations and solutions to global food challenges.

With 7,500 exhibitors from 127 countries occupying 270,000 square meters, the exhibition recorded an 8% increase in attendance, reaching pre-pandemic levels. This success reaffirms SIAL Paris as a key hub for networking, business negotiations, and strategic partnerships within the food industry.

A Platform at the Heart of Global Food Diplomacy

Under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic, SIAL Paris positioned itself as a crossroads for international dialogue, hosting 50 ambassadors, 17 ministers, and 110 official delegations.

French Minister of Agriculture Annie Genevard highlighted this role during the opening ceremony:“SIAL Paris is an unmissable opportunity for highlighting the major role played by our agrifood industries in the value chain of our food sectors and in the industrial fabric.“

Innovation and Emerging Trends in the Spotlight

More than 400,000 products were showcased, with a special emphasis on food innovations that reflect future trends and address growing consumer demands for health, sustainability, and simplicity.

The SIAL Innovation Awards recognized groundbreaking solutions, with the SIAL Innovation Gold Prize awarded to Sabarot for its plant-based pancake preparations.

SIAL Insights, an exclusive study, explored consumer expectations and global trends in innovation, out-of-home dining, and retail. Three key themes emerged:

- Emotion: A quest for pleasure and intense flavors.

- Connection: The return of conviviality in a post-pandemic world.

- Attention: Commitment to oneself, others, and the planet.

The SIAL Summits: A Space for Collective Reflection

SIAL Paris introduced a new format, the SIAL Summits , featuring 50 prominent speakers (entrepreneurs, researchers, anthropologists, etc.) who shared insights on four main themes: CSR, DeepTech & AI, Supply Chain, and Africa (the spotlighted continent for this edition). These discussions tackled major transformations in the sector and highlighted hopeful initiatives.

SEE YOU IN 2026

Following this resounding success, SIAL Paris will return for its next edition from October 17 to 21, 2026.

About SIAL Paris and Comexposium

Organized by Comexposium, SIAL Paris is the world's largest food exhibition, with over 7,500 exhibitors and 400,000 products on display. The event is part of the SIAL Network, the largest global network of trade shows dedicated to food and beverages. Comexposium is a leading global organizer of professional and public events, hosting B2B and B2C events worldwide.

