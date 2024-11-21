Premier League Business Report 2024-2025, With Profiles Of 20 Teams And Their Commercial Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premier League Business Report 2024/25" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Premier League remains the dominant financial force of European soccer. So, how can you capitalise on the market?
The Premier League 2024/25 Business Report contains essential business intelligence that is not freely accessible in the industry. With thousands of data points and analysis on the latest teams, broadcasters, partners, and fan behaviour, it's the perfect all-around offering to enhance your strategy.
Uncover new opportunities by accessing the 50+ page report today.
What Does the Premier League Business Report Contain?
The Premier League 2024/25 Business Report aggregates critical intelligence pertaining to the league and its teams, stadiums, commercial partners and international broadcasters. The new report takes you deeper into the business of the Premier League, with more in-depth financial data and exclusive insights from a broader range of leading third-party sources.
Contents include:
Profiles of all 20 teams and their commercial partners Analysis of the league's next domestic TV contracts and how technology and media are bringing the league to life Financial details for every major sponsorship and broadcast rights deal Exclusive data and analytics on sponsorship, consumer interest, media rights, social, attendance and more
Report Highlights Include:
$6.95 Billion - Average team value of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs in 2023 900 Million - Homes broadcast the league across 189 countries $4.39 Billion - Global value of the Premier league's TV rights
What Makes the Business Report Unique?
In addition to aggregating publicly accessible information, the Premier League 2024/25 Business Report unites proprietary insights and analytics from an array of partner data providers, much of which is not available anywhere else in the sports industry.
For example, the report includes financial terms for key commercial deals, including media rights and sponsorship agreements, as well as the latest figures relating to consumer demand, attendance and team valuations.
Key Topics Covered:
Teams Official Partners Broadcasters Insight: The Domestic Broadcast Picture Data & Analytics
Consumer Media Financial Attendance Social Sponsorship Insight: The Tech Stack Stadia
