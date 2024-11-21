EQS-News: SFC AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG renews framework contract with Cell Systems Ltd. worth EUR 5.5 million for 2025

21.11.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG renews framework contract with Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. worth EUR

5.5

million for 2025 Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 21, 2024 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has secured another framework contract with longstanding distribution partner, key customer and SFC brand ambassador Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. (FCSL). The new contract, valued at around EUR 5.5 million, will contribute to both revenue and earnings in the financial year 2025. As with previous agreements, the new order covers EFOY methanol fuel cells and accessories. FCSL operates as a distributor and project developer for fuel cell solutions supporting decentralized power generation across various applications in the United Kingdom and, more recently, the Netherlands. The increased order value, up from the EUR 4 million order agreement announced in June this year, highlights the steadily growing demand for SFC Energy's reliable and low-maintenance EFOY fuel cell solutions. The increased order value is driven by demand for SFC fuel cell technology in the application areas of security and surveillance (Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)) as well as measurement systems in environmental technology. FCSL expanded its customer base particularly in the rapidly growing CCTV market. Customers in this area use fuel cells in stationary audio and video surveillance systems – e.g. for protecting and monitoring infrastructure – as well as in mobile applications for monitoring construction sites or large public events. Monitoring is also required for measurement systems in environmental technology. In this area, important environmental data (e.g. water levels, water flow monitoring, noise monitoring and other climate data) need to be reliably measured and transmitted around the clock. By using fuel cells, this task can be accomplished by providing off-grid power for reliable data transmission. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“Fuel Cell Systems and SFC Energy have developed a successful partnership over years. Together with Fuel Cell Systems, we are accelerating the adoption of SFC fuel cell technology, as evidenced by the significant growth in order volume from this trusted partner. We are providing our customers with a reliable and sustainable off-grid energy source with a lower total cost of ownership. This translates into a competitive advantage for our customers.” Lee Juby, CEO of Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. :“In the market for CCTV applications, SFC Energy's flexible, reliable and environmentally friendly EFOY fuel cell technology continues to be very well received and is attracting more and more customers. In the United Kingdom, our home market, environmental protection and the associated collection of environmental data have recently become very important particularly in the water industry. We see many opportunities here to further promote SFC's fuel cell technology.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN:

756857 , ISIN:

DE0007568578 ).



About Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. (FCSL) is the UK's leading fuel cell integrator, consultancy and distributor with more than a thousand fuel cells installed in a wide range of applications. The team at FCSL has been applying fuel cells to real life tasks since 2003. More recently, FCSL has developed a range of hydrogen systems including hydrogen production, storage and refuelling products to help address the infrastructure gap in the UK. This includes HyTruck, a mobile hydrogen refuelling vehicle and HyQube an affordable, scalable and redeployable refuelling product.



SFC Investor Relations and Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: ...

Web: sfc



Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. Contact:

Henry Mills

Phone: +44 1488 507050

Email: ...

Web:

21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal-Nord Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2035037



End of News EQS News Service