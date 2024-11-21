Comprehensive Study On The Global Gantry Robot Market: Trends And Market Opportunities 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gantry Robot Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gantry robot market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with projections to increase from $3.63 billion in 2023 to $3.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth can be attributed to the rise of e-commerce and warehousing, adoption in the automotive sector, advancements in manufacturing precision and efficiency, a focus on safety and ergonomics, and growing utilization in the aerospace industry.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Gantry Robot Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The gantry robot market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $5.56 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth is driven by increased demand for customization and small-batch production, the expansion of logistics and distribution centers, applications in medical device manufacturing, a focus on energy efficiency, and the global expansion of electronics manufacturing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Gantry Robot Market?

The growing adoption of automation is anticipated to drive the expansion of the gantry robot market. Automation offers benefits such as increased productivity, more efficient use of materials, improved product quality, enhanced safety, reduced labor hours, and shorter manufacturing lead times. It also allows for better time management and resource reallocation. Gantry robots are utilized in various applications, including scanning, digital printing, electronics assembly, Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI), and general automation tasks. Additionally, they are employed in welding, assembly, shipping, handling raw materials, and product packaging.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Gantry Robot Market?

Key players in the gantry robot market include Hanwha Group, Toshiba Machine, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, OMRON Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Bosch Rexroth, IAI America Inc., Hirata Co. Ltd., Keller und Knappich Augsburg, Nordson Corporation, KHS GmbH, ABB India Ltd., YAMAHA Robotics, Shibaura Machine CO. LTD., Aerotech Inc., Güdel Group AG, Cimcorp Industrial Automation India Private Limited, Shin-Heung Machine, Parker Hannifin India Private Limited, Tricontinent, Fisnar Dispensing Equipment Solutions, Sage Automation Inc

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Gantry Robot Market Size?

Leading companies in the gantry robot market are forming strategic partnerships to improve the deployment of robotics in industrial environments. These partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and drive success.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Gantry Robot Market?

1) By Type: Open Gantry Robot, Closed Gantry Robot

2) By Payload: Less than 50 Kg, 51–350 Kg, More than 350 Kg

3) By Application: Factory Automation, Miscellaneous Manufacturing, Packaging Machinery, Other Applications

4) By Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Plastics, Rubber, And Chemicals, Food And

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific's Dominance in the Gantry Robot Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Gantry Robot Market?

Gantry robots, also called cartesian or linear robots, are large systems consisting of a manipulator mounted on an overhead structure that enables movement across a horizontal plane. These robots are used in various industries, including welding, automotive, and food and beverage sectors. Gantry robots are designed to hold and position a wide variety of end-effectors, which are utilized for tasks such as PC board assembly, dispensing, spraying, material handling, assembly, packaging, unitizing, sorting, scanning, and tray loading.

The Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Gantry Robot Market Report : Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into gantry robot market size, gantry robot market drivers and trends, gantry robot competitors' revenues, and gantry robot market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

