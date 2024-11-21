Global Enterprise Governance, Risk And Compliance (Egrc) Market Analysis: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $36.56 billion in 2023 to $41.52 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for risk management, concerns over data security, challenges posed by globalization, demands for audit and accountability, and the pursuit of operational efficiency.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market , and How Fast Will It Grow?

The enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC) market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $71.29 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, growing focus on climate and sustainability, the need for real-time monitoring and reporting, and an emphasis on resilience planning.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Information with a Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Sample Report:



What Is Accelerating Growth in the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market?

The rise in cyber-attack incidents is projected to drive the growth of the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market in the coming years. A cyber-attack involves any attempt to gain unauthorized access to a computer, computing system, or network with the aim of causing harm. Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting eGRC solutions to take advantage of various features, including risk and compliance management, business resiliency tools, and financial audit management.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market's Growth?

Key players in the enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC market include Microsoft Corporation, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, The International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer N.V., SAS Institute Inc., RSA Security LLC, Workiva, OneTrust LLC, MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Sword GRC, Riskonnect Inc., Resolver Inc., ACL Services Ltd., Convercent,

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size?

Leading companies in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market are concentrating on technological innovations, such as document suites, to strengthen their competitive position. Document suites are collections of documents that are logically interconnected and commonly used together for a particular purpose.

How Is The Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market?

Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) is a strategy employed by organizations to manage governance, corporate compliance, and enterprise risk management in accordance with relevant regulations, while effectively aligning with business objectives. eGRC enables organizations to meet their goals by automating workflows, while also ensuring compliance with government regulations and internal controls that employees must follow throughout the company.

The Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Report : Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC market size, enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC market drivers and trends, enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC competitors' revenues, and enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024



Enterprise Mobility Management Global Market Report 2024



Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.