Letinar Unveils First Mass-Produced AR Product Through Partnership With Japan's Largest Telecom Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LetinAR, a leader in optical for augmented reality (AR) smartglasses, announced the launch of its first mass-produced AR product through a partnership with NTT QONOQ Devices, Inc., a joint venture of NTT QONOQ (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO leading the NTT Group's XR business) and Sharp Corporation. By providing its proprietary PinTILTTM

optical modules to NTT QONOQ Devices, LetinAR aims to deliver a more advanced and accessible AR experience.

Introducing MiRZA® XR Smartglasses

MiRZA®: Transforming AR Wearables for Daily Use

The MiRZA® XR smartglasses, launched by NTT QONOQ Devices, feature LetinAR's PinTILTTM

optical modules, which reduce weight by up to 66% compared to similar products, while offering a Full HD AR display. Designed for daily use, MiRZA® delivers immersive, real-time AR content for productivity, entertainment, and beyond.

PinTILTTM

technology combines real-world visuals with digital images, allowing users to seamlessly experience both. This cutting-edge optical module provides distinct advantages over traditional Birdbath and Exit Pupil Expander (EPE) optics, including optimized weight, affordability, and superior image quality.

A Vision for Global Growth

Jaehyeok Kim, CEO of LetinAR, expressed enthusiasm for this milestone: "We're thrilled to see our technology brought to life in the form of MiRZA®. This launch embodies our dedication to AR innovation, allowing users to experience the true potential of augmented reality. We're excited to grow our presence in the global AR market, which is projected to expand tenfold by 2028."

Experience LetinAR at CES 2025

In January 2025, LetinAR will showcase its latest optical technology at CES in Las Vegas, where attendees can explore firsthand the potential of LetinAR's advanced AR solutions.

About LetinAR

LetinAR is a South Korean technology company at the forefront of AR optics, developing high-performance optical modules for AR smartglasses. With accolades including the 'IMID Korea Display of the Year'

award, finalist selections at the SPIE PRISM AWARDS in 2024 and 2020, and CES Innovation Awards in both 2022 and 2023, LetinAR has established itself as an innovator in AR technology. Backed by 92 patents and investment from global leaders like Naver, Kakao, Lotte Ventures, and Epson, LetinAR continues to push boundaries in the AR industry.

*Note*: MiRZA® is currently available exclusively in the Japanese market as of November 2024 and is a registered trademark of NTT QONOQ Devices, Inc.

