Launch Of The Book“Khare Bolan De Harf” By Raghbir Singh Sohal
Date
11/21/2024 3:08:23 AM
BFC Publications is excited to announce the release of“Khare Bolan De Harf” by Raghbir Singh Sohal, a Punjabi literary work that probes into themes of truth, resilience, and cultural identity. The title translates to "Words that Speak the Truth," suggesting a collection rich in honesty and introspection.
This compelling collection of Punjabi poetry critiques societal inequalities and explores the complexities of modern existence while remaining deeply rooted in the ethos of Punjab. With intense imagery and a conversational tone, the poems resonate with both personal and collective experiences, challenging conventional norms and inspiring change. Sohal's mastery lies in his ability to intertwine universal human emotions with the nuances of Punjabi life, making Khare Bolan De Harf not just a poetic endeavor but also a mirror reflecting themes of social justice, cultural heritage, human struggles, and the enduring spirit of his people.
