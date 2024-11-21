North America Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market Poised For Remarkable Growth Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North America Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) market
is set to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by increasing environmental awareness, advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Valued at US$ 794.5 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach an impressive US$ 2,549.0 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.83% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.
Low-speed electric vehicles, known for their energy efficiency and suitability for short-distance commutes, have garnered significant attention across urban and suburban areas. The rising adoption of LSEVs in applications such as last-mile delivery, campus mobility, and personal transportation is expected to propel market expansion.
Key Factors Driving Market Growth
Environmental Focus: Increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions has encouraged the adoption of LSEVs as eco-friendly transportation alternatives.
Technological Advancements: Improvements in battery technology and extended vehicle range are enhancing the practicality of LSEVs.
Government Initiatives: Supportive policies, subsidies, and investments in EV infrastructure are fostering market growth.
Growing Urbanization: Demand for cost-effective and sustainable urban mobility solutions is driving LSEV adoption.
Top Players in North America Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market
Accell Group N.V.
Bintelli Electric Vehicles
Deere & Company
HDK Electric Vehicles
Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
Pedego Electric Bikes
Polaris Industries
Razer LLC
Sonders
Textron Inc.
Zero Motorcycle Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Cargo/Commercial Vehicle
By Voltage
48 V
60 V
72 V
By Battery
Lithium-Ion Battery
Lead-Acid Batteries
Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
Others
By Battery Capacity
2 - 10 kWh (Two Wheelers)
4 - 8 kWh (Three Wheelers)
15 - 20 kWh (Four Wheelers)
By Speed
30 km/h
40 km/h
50 km/h
By Application
University Campus
Golf Course and Stadiums
Airport
Amusement Park
Cargo Delivery
Hotels And Resorts
Residential Premises
Commercial Premises
Construction and Industrial
Private Landscaping
Others
By Region
US
Canada
Mexico
