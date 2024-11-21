Association Of Corporate Executive Coaches (ACEC) Announces Master Corporate Executive Coach (MCEC) Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Corporate Executive Coaches (ACEC) has recently announced the launch of a groundbreaking certification that aims to elevate the profession of corporate executive coaching. The Master Corporate Executive Coach (MCEC) designation is a certification designed to distinguish awardees as equipped with the expertise to serve as enterprise-wide business partners with their clients. Coaches who understand the complexity of coaching, as related to organizational intricates,

The MCEC certification results from extensive research and collaboration among top industry experts and ACEC members. ACEC, as a leading authority in the coaching industry, has played a pivotal role in setting a new standard for excellence in corporate executive coaching. The certification provides a comprehensive and rigorous vetting program that covers all aspects of coaching, from leadership development to organizational change management.

ACEC CEO CB Bowman-Ottomanelli states, "The MCEC certification is a game-changer for the coaching industry. It not only recognizes the expertise and experience of those certified, but it also sets a high bar for the quality of coaching services provided to executives. We believe will be easily able to identify coaches who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to help them achieve their goals."

The MCEC certification is open to all ACEC members and non-members who meet the eligibility criteria, including a minimum of 10 years of experience in executive coaching and a proven track record of success. The certification process includes a rigorous application and assessment process and ongoing professional development requirements to maintain the designation.

ACEC is proud to offer this certification and is optimistic about its positive impact on the coaching industry. With the MCEC designation, Corporate Executive Coaches will continue to be at the forefront of the organizational coaching profession, providing unparalleled support and guidance to their clients. Please visit the association's website for more information on the MCEC certification and how to become an ACEC member.

