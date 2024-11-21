Egyptian Cabinet approves law to toughen penalties for electricity theft

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Cabinet has approved a draft law amending certain provisions of the Electricity Law, originally issued under Law No. 87 of 2015. The amendments are aimed at strengthening penalties for crimes related to the unauthorized use of electricity and ensuring the state can recover its rights. These changes reflect the government's commitment to addressing illegal electricity consumption and protecting the sector from violations.



One of the key amendments involves Article 70, which now stipulates that individuals working in the electricity sector who commit offenses such as illegally connecting electricity or failing to report violations will face imprisonment of no less than one year and fines ranging from 100,000 to one million Egyptian pounds. Additionally, courts may order offenders to pay double the value of the seized electricity. The penalties also extend to those who intentionally withhold licensed electricity services without valid justification, with harsher consequences for repeat offenses.



Article 71 has also been updated to impose strict penalties on individuals who unlawfully seize electricity. Offenders may face imprisonment of no less than one year and fines between 100,000 and one million Egyptian pounds, with doubled penalties for repeat offenses. If the crime leads to a power outage, the punishment escalates to a minimum of 2-year imprisonment. These measures aim to deter illegal activities and minimize disruptions to the electricity supply.



Further, the law introduces severe penalties for those who intentionally interfere with electricity production, transmission, or distribution equipment. Such actions, if proven to be intentional, can result in imprisonment of no less than two years and fines between 200,000 and two million Egyptian pounds. Recidivism in such cases will lead to doubled penalties, underscoring the government's determination to safeguard its electricity infrastructure and ensure compliance with technical standards.

