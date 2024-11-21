Infinigate Cloud Offers Easy Access To Barracuda Security Solutions Through A New Monthly Subscription Service.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Barracuda Networks's award-winning Email Protection and Cloud Backup security solutions will be available to partners across UK, Ireland and Germany, through the Infinigate Cloud marketplace.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 21 November 2024 . Infinigate Cloud , the expert business unit of the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions, will offer channel partners flexible, subscription-based access to innovative cybersecurity protection from Barracuda Networks , a leading cybersecurity providing complete protection against complex threats.

The new approach will offer channel partners easy access to Barracuda's award-winning Email Protection and Cloud-to-Cloud Backup , through Infinigate Cloud's marketplace. Barracuda Email Protection leverages machine learning to deliver the highest level of threat detection against the growing volume of email-based cyber-attacks. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup safeguards customer data, ensures back-up of Microsoft 365 data, and features fast backup and highly granular restore capabilities to enable easy and quick recovery from malware attacks.

The volume of email-based cyberattacks continues to rise, leading to a need for increased investment in email security services. An international study commissioned by Barracuda in 2023 revealed that 75% of organisations surveyed had fallen victim to at least one successful email attack over the previous year. For 82% of respondents, the costs associated with an email attack had risen to more than $1 million USD on average for the most expensive attacks.

“Cyber-threats affect all types and sizes of organisations, across all business sectors,” says Jason Howells, VP channel, EMEA at Barracuda.“Organisations and the channel partners that support them need security products that are not just highly effective, but are also easy to buy, deploy and use. We welcome the introduction of flexible subscriptions by Infinigate Cloud.”

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group and MD of Infinigate Cloud, said:“We are proud to be the only distributor supporting all four of Barracuda's go-to-market motions, from resell, MSP, Public Cloud (Azure) Marketplace and now their new monthly subscriptions offer. As a Managed Security Services Distributor, we are delighted to add Barracuda's compelling product line to our marketplace, providing MSPs and channel partners with a valuable growth opportunity.”

The monthly subscription services will be available through Infinigate Cloud initially in the UK and Ireland, and in Germany over the coming weeks.

Infinigate Cloud is a division within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a "born in the cloud" distributor with a deep technical heritage, we are digital natives who continuously invest in our teams and develop our value-added services to ensure we provide the best technical expertise and support to our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud, our long-standing relationship with Microsoft and our extensive cybersecurity expertise have taught us that we are only successful if our partners are too, as evidenced by our world-class partner satisfaction ratings. Our award-winning training and go-to-market services help our partners realise their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level.

