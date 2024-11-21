Georgia's Leader initiates lawsuit to invalidate controversial parliamentary election outcomes

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili initiated action by filing a lawsuit with the country's Constitutional Court, seeking to invalidate the results of a contentious parliamentary election held last month.



A statement from her office's website confirmed that Zourabichvili requested the Constitutional Court to declare the final results of the October election "unconstitutional."



The lawsuit was based on the claim that the election violated the "principles of universality and secrecy," according to the statement.



Eka Beselia, the President's representative, submitted the lawsuit to the court in Batumi, a coastal city.



The ruling Georgian Dream party secured 53.93 percent of the vote on October 26, winning an 89-seat majority in the 150-seat parliament. Despite this, Zourabichvili refused to acknowledge the results, accusing the election of being part of a "Russian special operation," a view shared by opposition parties who have labeled the election as "stolen."

