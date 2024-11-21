New 'Best Practice' Principles For Superannuation Products Are Coming. We Asked A Panel Of Experts What Should Be Included

Author: Matt Garrow

(MENAFN- The Conversation) We all know how important it is to save enough money for retirement – but what about spending it wisely when we get there?

Even for those who have built up a suitable nest egg, managing money well in retirement isn't necessarily straightforward. Now, the has said it wants to make it easier .

On Wednesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a broad package of reforms to the retirement phase of the superannuation system.

Key aims include expanding access to reliable information, supporting more innovation in super products, and introducing a new reporting framework focused on retirement outcomes.

There'll also be a new set of voluntary“best practice principles” for the industry, to help it design“modern, high quality” retirement products.

Next year, the government will consult on a draft version of these principles. The Conversation asked five experts what they thought the most important focus should be.

Read more: Chalmers targets reforms to superannuation products and transparency in the retirement phase