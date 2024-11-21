Boston Consulting Group Unveils Comprehensive Report on Private Sector Partnerships at Saudi Rail 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) As Saudi Rail 2024 gets underway under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia Railways, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is unveiling insights from its latest report, Bridging the Gap: Leveraging the Transformative Power of Private Sector Partnerships to Build the Infrastructure of Tomorrow. The report emphasizes the critical role of private sector partnerships (PSPs) in achieving Saudi Arabia’s ambitious infrastructure objectives.

Private Sector Partnerships: A Pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Infrastructure Expansion

BCG’s report highlights the projected $15 trillion global infrastructure gap by 2040, emphasizing the need for public-private partnerships to meet infrastructure demands. Leading the GCC in awarded and planned projects, Saudi Arabia is set to drive substantial investment from 2024 to 2030, signaling a robust commitment to sustainable growth and economic diversification.

“Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions reflect a clear vision for a resilient and sustainable economy,” said Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, co-author of the report, and speaker at Saudi Rail 2024. “Private sector partnerships offer a powerful pathway for Saudi Arabia to achieve its goals. By leveraging innovative funding models and building capacity through PSPs, the Kingdom can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and foster a skilled workforce equipped for the future.”

The report also finds that PSPs will be instrumental in realizing Saudi Arabia's investment in the transportation, logistics, and energy sectors. While Saudi Arabia commands the largest share of GCC projects with around $2.5 trillion, followed by the UAE and Qatar, this highlights the region's strong infrastructure development prospects.





Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, noted the importance of PSPs in driving sustainable growth: “Saudi Arabia’s focus on infrastructure, bolstered by PSPs, is creating a dynamic environment for private investment. Through progressive PSP models, the Kingdom is establishing itself as a premier destination for infrastructure development and long-term investment.”

BCG Sessions at Saudi Rail 2024

BCG’s leadership will guide discussions on infrastructure innovation and funding models, including digital transformation in rail and sustainable financing for future networks. As industry leaders, BCG’s team is set to drive these critical conversations and contribute to shaping Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure priorities.



A Commitment to Sustainable Infrastructure Development

Saudi Rail 2024 showcases Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure vision, with PSPs as central to the Kingdom’s progress. BCG’s contributions reflect Saudi Arabia’s focus on economic diversification, technological advancement, and sustainable development, marking an essential step toward its Vision 2030 objectives.





