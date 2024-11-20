Princess Ghida Signs Agreement With AECID To Support Jordan Breast Cancer Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), has signed an agreement with Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas González, representing the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The agreement provides a grant to KHCF to support the Jordan Breast Cancer Programme, focusing on raising awareness and promoting early detection of breast and cervical cancer, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to reach around 58,000 women across Jordan.

Princess Ghida expressed appreciation for the collaboration, describing the partnership as "vital in saving lives and advancing efforts to combat cancer."

González commended KHCF and the programme for their dedication to cancer prevention and awareness.

He noted the programme's significant impact in early detection while fostering healthier lifestyles and mitigating risk factors associated with cancer.

This agreement reflects ongoing efforts to enhance public health and ensure broader access to cancer prevention and early diagnosis across the Kingdom.