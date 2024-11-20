Al-Marri: ACE Award A Global Platform For Recognising Distinguished Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Special Advocate for the Prevention of HE Dr Ali bin Fetais al-Marri, emphasised that the Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) serves as a global to honour exceptional efforts and highlight successful models that bring positive change to their communities.

In his speech during the ceremony honouring the winners of the eighth edition of the award, hosted by Costa Rica, HE Dr al-Marri praised the joint efforts of Qatar and Costa Rica in hosting and organising this prestigious event. He noted that such initiatives contribute to fostering international co-operation and solidifying principles of integrity and justice worldwide.

He explained that the selection of Costa Rica to host the eighth edition of the award reflects international recognition of its pioneering efforts in promoting integrity, transparency, and combating corruption, as well as its inspirational role in this field. He remarked that the presence in Costa Rica reaffirms that combating corruption is not merely a dream but a realistic goal that can be achieved when dedicated individuals work sincerely and with a firm belief in a better future.

HE Dr al-Marri called for a clear and comprehensive declaration of war against corruption, emphasising the urgent need to focus on this critical issue in Latin America and other regions of the world.

He stressed that international collaboration between governments, civil society, and academic institutions is a fundamental pillar for successfully addressing this phenomenon, which hinders development and stability.

lUN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions Alexander Zouev has praised Qatar's dedication to honouring global efforts in combating corruption through the HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award.

In his speech during the ceremony honouring the award winners, Zouev emphasised that Qatar's initiative significantly contributes to raising global awareness and fostering international co-operation to combat corruption. He noted that such efforts support justice, peace, and sustainable development. He also expressed his gratitude to Qatar, Costa Rica, and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Centre for organising and hosting this timely global event.

The UN official highlighted the close connection between corruption and organised crime, illicit exploitation of resources, human trafficking, and smuggling of goods. He stressed that corruption undermines human rights, particularly affecting women and youth, especially in fragile and conflict-prone areas.

Corruption, he added, poses a threat to global peace and security and hampers economic growth and human development.

MENAFN20112024000067011011ID1108908987