All Stakeholders Must Work Towards A Secure And Stable Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The following is a statement by ambassador James Kariuki, UK deputy permanent representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.

“I thank ASG Jenča, National Security Advisor Juma and Dr Pape for their briefings. I took note of the statement made by Mr Cohen.

The United Kingdom welcomes the strong regional participation of the representatives of Haiti, and many other countries from the region in this meeting.

We are extremely concerned by the security situation in Haiti. Armed gangs have increased abhorrent and indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population.

The targeting of commercial airliners has added a dangerous new dynamic. As Dr Pape's testimony demonstrates no one is spared, not even health workers or children, from the horrors of gang violence.

The United Kingdom pays tribute to Kenya for their leadership of the Multinational Security Support Mission. We recognise the request from the Haitian Transitional President Council to transition the MSS mission to a UN Peacekeeping Mission.

This request deserves thorough consideration by this Council. Our next step as a Council should be to request, as a matter of urgency, a report from the Secretary-General with recommendations for this transition including on scope, coverage, size, cost, and mandate.

Only once we have this information can the Council seriously engage on the merits of the request.

“We acknowledge the recent changes to the Haitian government and encourage Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and his new government and all stakeholders, to work towards a secure and stable Haiti.”

