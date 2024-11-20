Zelensky Reacts To Reports Of Possible Massive Strike: Such Spins Help Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Threats of massive strikes by Russia have been a daily reality for Ukrainians for more than a thousand days, and any information frenzy around some particular threat only helps Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine touched on the issue in a address to the nation on Wednesday, November 21, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, there were a lot of nerves and questions about some kind of particular danger. Although, throughout this time, we have already experienced so many cruel and vile from Russia... Air raid alerts should always be heeded. We have that kind of a neighbor – insane. Today, on the 1,001st day of a full-scale war, Russia is just as insane as it was on the 1,000th day and on February 24. The information frenzy that took place today, with some panic messages passed around – all this benefits only Russia," Zelensky said.

He called on the citizens to take care of their safety and help the Army.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine issued an alert for American citizens in Ukraine saying diplomats had received "specific information" about a possible significant air attack on Ukraine on November 20.

The embassies of Spain, Italy, and Greece said they were closing to visitors in the wake of the U.S. diplomats' warning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on partners to respond to the threat of a strike without sparking an information frenzy.

