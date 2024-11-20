Zelensky Reacts To Reports Of Possible Massive Strike: Such Spins Help Russia
Date
11/20/2024 7:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Threats of massive strikes by Russia have been a daily reality for Ukrainians for more than a thousand days, and any information frenzy around some particular threat only helps Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine touched on the issue in a video address to the nation on Wednesday, November 21, reports Ukrinform.
"Today, there were a lot of nerves and questions about some kind of particular danger. Although, throughout this time, we have already experienced so many cruel and vile attacks from Russia... Air raid alerts should always be heeded. We have that kind of a neighbor – insane. Today, on the 1,001st day of a full-scale war, Russia is just as insane as it was on the 1,000th day and on February 24. The information frenzy that took place today, with some panic messages passed around – all this benefits only Russia," Zelensky said.
Read also:
Putin must be forced into peace – Sybiha
He called on the citizens to take care of their safety and help the Army.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine issued an alert for American citizens in Ukraine saying diplomats had received "specific information" about a possible significant air attack on Ukraine on November 20.
Read also:
Russians trying to sow panic in Ukraine in wake of foreign embassi
es' shutdown - watchdog
The embassies of Spain, Italy, and Greece said they were closing to visitors in the wake of the U.S. diplomats' warning.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on partners to respond to the threat of a strike without sparking an information frenzy.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN20112024000193011044ID1108908747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.