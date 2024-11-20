Automotive News Honors Capitol Auto Group As A Top Employer And Leader In Charitable Giving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive News ranks Oregon's Capitol Auto Group dealerships among America's "150 Best Dealerships to Work For" and top in philanthropy nationwide.

- Carrie Casebeer, Marketing DirectorSALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to defining a great workplace, employees know best. Automotive News has ranked Capitol Auto Group 's dealerships among the "150 Best Dealerships to Work For" in America. The Oregon-based Toyota, Subaru, Chevrolet, and Cadillac dealerships received nine national recognitions, making them the only Oregon company to make the list.At a recent awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer and Director of Business Development Brian Schindler accepted the following national honors for excellence:Best Dealerships to Work For (under 1000 employees):.Capitol Chevrolet: #2.Capitol Toyota: #4.Capitol Subaru: #6.Best Workplace for Women:.Capitol Chevrolet #4.Capitol Toyota #5.Overall Best Top Dealership to Work For:.Capitol Chevrolet: #17.Capitol Toyota: #34.Capitol Subaru: #45.Carrie Casebeer expressed pride in the company's commitment to fostering a high-functioning, supportive workplace that reflects the diversity of Oregon's Willamette Valley. "We are so proud of this award because it represents the voices of our employees, recognizing Capitol Auto Group as a fantastic place to build a career," said Casebeer. "To be on this list for the entire 13 years and to be the only dealership in Oregon to earn that honor is incredibly special."Automotive News also praised Capitol Auto Group with one of two special Philanthropy Awards for its dedication to charitable giving. Along with competitive pay and benefits, Capitol's focus on community engagement and environmentally friendly practices has made a strong impact. The company has been a regional leader in fundraising for United Way, with employee campaigns raising over $2.5 million in the past decade, including a record-breaking $402,000 donation this year.Capitol Auto Group has been featured in Automotive News' "Best Dealerships to Work For" rankings every year since the program's inception in 2011. This year, it remains the only Oregon dealership on the list. Capitol Toyota, Subaru, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and the new Nissan dealerships are conveniently located off the Salem Parkway. For more information, visit or call 1-800-888-1391.###About Capitol Auto Group:Capitol Auto Group has proudly served the Greater Salem, Oregon area for over 96 years. The group includes four established dealerships: Capitol Toyota at 783 Auto Group Ave. NE, Capitol Subaru at 920 Auto Group Ave. NE, Capitol Chevrolet/Cadillac at 2855 Maple Ave. NE, and the recently-opened Capitol Nissan at 3235 Cherry Ave NE. Capitol Collision Center is located at 2815 Silverton Rd NE. Automotive News has repeatedly recognized the company's dealerships as "Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For." or call 1-800-888-1391.About Automotive News and Best Dealerships to Work For:Automotive News is the premier publication covering the automotive industry. For the 13th year, Automotive News partnered with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships excelling in workplace quality. The "Best Dealerships to Work For" program measures satisfaction through confidential surveys of both employers and employees; with over 2,000 companies participating, only 150 made the final list.

