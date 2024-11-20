Discover The Magic Of Transformation At Dr. Sandy Islands' Book Signing At The Miami Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the author of the“Magical Butterfly” children's series for a special event with The Reading Glass at the Miami Fair on November 22, 2024.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Sandy Islands, psychotherapist and author of the adorable“Magical Butterfly” children's book series, will be hosting a book signing at the Miami Book Fair on November 22, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books booth (Section E, Booth # 338 and 340). This exciting event, in partnership with RGB, one of Miami Book Fair's key sponsors, offers a wonderful opportunity to meet the author, get signed copies of her heartwarming books, and hear about the inspiring journey of the“Magical Butterfly” series.Dr. Islands, who has been a licensed psychotherapist for over 35 years and owner of Energy Illumination, LLC, has dedicated much of her career to helping children build resilience and self-confidence. In 2000, she created the“Magical Butterfly” series, beginning with“The Complaining Caterpillar,” which teaches children the power of transformation and positive change. In 2014, professional actor Bryce McBratnie brought the series to life in an audiobook format, and in 2022, artist Samantha Jo Phan contributed her beautiful illustrations, completing the series.The books in the“Magical Butterfly” series each explore key life lessons through fun and relatable animal characters.“The Complaining Caterpillar” tells the story of a caterpillar who learns to trust in the process of transformation, while subsequent books such as“The Sneaky Snake,”“The Timid Turtle,” and“The Lazy Lizard” follow other characters on their journeys to change.Join Dr. Sandy Islands for this event at the Miami Book Fair, and discover the magic of self-discovery through the pages of these inspiring children's books.For more information about the event, visit The Reading Glass Books booth or check out the RGB Facebook and Instagram pages.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

