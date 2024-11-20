TM Associates And Green Street Housing Announce Grand Opening Of Slippery Hill Senior And Slippery Hill, Phase II In Queenstown, MD

QUEENSTOWN, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TM Associates and Green Street Housing, joined by the Maryland Department of and Community Development (DHCD), Queen Anne's County officials, partners, and community members proudly announce the grand opening of Slippery Hill Senior and Slippery Hill, Phase II . This milestone marks the completion of a decade long vision to bring 186 new affordable senior and family apartments to Queen Anne's County.

The Village at Slippery Hill, Phase 2 & Slippery Hill Senior Apartments

Together with their sister community, The Village at Slippery Hill, these three phases form a dynamic, affordable living destination designed to meet the diverse needs of its residents. From thoughtful interior designs and energy-efficient features to modern amenities and a central location, these communities exemplify the best in affordable housing.

Key features include:



Slippery Hill Senior Apartments: Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes tailored for residents 62+, serving households earning between 30% and 80% of the area's median income.

Slippery Hill, Phase II: A mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhouses for families earning between 30% and 50% of the area's median income.

Quality finishes, including hardwood-style flooring and efficient appliances.

Amenities such as fitness centers, eco-friendly electric vehicle charging stations, and a scenic 3⁄4-mile walking trail.

Convenient access to many communities on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., with on-site public transportation options. Proximity to local attractions like the Queenstown Outlets, restaurants, entertainment venues, and top-rated schools.

"Ever since Dave and I first stepped foot on this site in 2012, we envisioned a mixed-use intergenerational development that would provide high-quality, affordable housing in this community," said Tom Ayd, CEO of Green Street Housing. "Seeing that vision come to life with Slippery Hill Senior and Phase II is incredibly rewarding, and we're proud to celebrate this milestone alongside our partners and the community."

"Slippery Hill Senior and Slippery Hill, Phase II represent a culmination of hard work and partnerships to deliver high-quality, affordable housing that enhances the lives of Maryland residents in Queen Anne's County," said Bob

Margolis, Owner/Chief Executive Officer of TM Associates. "These communities showcase how affordable housing can be both functional and beautiful, helping to foster stability and opportunity for families and seniors alike."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10am on November 21, 2024, at 320 Fallen Horse Circle. Guided tours of the new communities and light refreshments will be offered. Parking is available on-site. at 320 Fallen Horse Circle.

Prospective residents are encouraged to schedule a private tour at:



for Slippery Hill Senior Apartments for Slippery Hill, Phase II

About TM Associates: TM Associates currently manages over 18,000 units across 423 properties in fourteen states plus Washington, D.C. TM Development has built or rehabilitated 7,000 affordable housing units. TM strives to deliver the best in diligence, dedication and services while effecting change in the communities they serve. This includes services such as after school programs, adult literacy and job placement, services that address food insecurities, in addition to more traditional amenities such as package acceptance, community room, and online rent payment.

TM doesn't stop at providing new, luxury affordable housing options in urban and rural neighborhoods. Instead, TM aims to take it further and change the definition and perception of affordable housing in these neighborhoods. For more information, visit .

About Green Street Housing:

Founded in 2008 by Dave Layfield and Tom Ayd of Salisbury, MD, Green Street Housing, LLC, is a leading affordable housing developer serving communities across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. With a focus on high-quality, mission-driven developments, Green Street has built a strong reputation for its expertise in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing and public-private partnerships that create lasting community impact and navigating the complex and sometimes challenging affordable housing development process. Learn more at

