HOPE Global Forums Annual Meeting To Celebrate Ten Years Of Impact And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

World's Largest Literacy event returns to Atlanta, GA, December 9-11; New host location at Signia Hotel Downtown

Featuring the theme "The FUTURE," this year's meeting will bring together some of the most influential leaders in government, community and the private sector

Agenda includes engaging conversations and commitments to connect communities and reimagine the global for all

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE Global Forums | Annual Meeting (HGF), the nation's largest gathering dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment, returns to Atlanta, December 9-11, at the Signia Hotel. With the theme "The FUTURE," this year's HGF agenda will explore the critical relationship between financial education, community uplift and innovation to find solutions to today's most pressing global challenges. Now in its tenth year,

HGF offers three days of engaging discussions, actionable insights and forward-thinking presentations. More than 5,200 delegates representing more than 40 countries are expected to participate. To request an invitation, click here.

Continue Reading

Hosted by Operation HOPE, Co-chairs Chairman John Hope Bryant, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and US Ambassador Andrew Young, HGF will convene top leaders from business, philanthropy, government and civil society. Confirmed speakers include NFL Commissioner

Roger Goodell, Delta Air Lines CEO

Ed Bastian, Wells Fargo CEO and President Charlie Scharf, T.D. Jakes, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, iHeart CEO Bob Pittman, Financier Michael Milken, Media contributor Van Jones, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar, Grammy-winning Artist Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Political pollster Dr. Frank Luntz and Actor/Director Boris Kodjoe, among others. The HGF 2024 agenda includes thought-provoking keynotes and idea labs exploring topics such as access to technology/AI, small business development, homeownership, international policy and the environment, to name a few.

HOPE Global Forums returns to Atlanta for its 10th year featuring some of the world's most influential leaders.

Post thi

"For the past decade, we have assembled great minds with bold ideas, servant-leaders with voices of change and individuals committed to a new vision for the world as we know it. 'The FUTURE' is a clear call to action for leaders to help ensure prosperity reaches every corner of society," said John Hope Bryant, Founder Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "This 2024 Annual Meeting promises to be a powerful moment in history – a time when these unique perspectives converge to help shape a future that works for everyone."

HOPE Global Ambassador and HGF co-chair, Ambassador Andrew Young, emphasized the event's mission stating, "John Hope Bryant and his team have been doing this for a decade and every year HGF keeps raising the bar. Discussions about 'The FUTURE' are not just important for civic dialogue; they are also essential to bridging the economic divide and addressing some of today's most important issues."

"I've long said that Atlanta is a group project and through our collaboration with HOPE Global Forums, we are inviting the world to join the conversation," added Mayor Andre Dickens, City of Atlanta. "From homeownership and entrepreneurship to youth engagement and financial education, HGF will offer bold and innovative ideas to ensure the future is bright for all!"

To date, HGF delegates have made more than 2,000 'HOPE in Action Commitments.' As one of Operation HOPE's signature initiatives, the platform allows individuals and organizations to proactively "do good" in their communities. These commitments have resulted in tens of thousands of volunteer hours in the US and abroad.

Registration Information

HOPE Global Forums is open to anyone passionate about financial literacy, economic empowerment, and building a brighter financial future. To learn more and register for this transformative event, please click here . HGF 2024 Premier Sponsors include Truist, Wells Fargo, Huntington Bank, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, and a diverse group of brands. For sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected].

NOTE TO MEDIA:

To request press credentials and media alerts

click HERE . To access to royalty-free HGF images

click HERE .

About HOPE Global Forums | Annual Meeting

HOPE Global Forums, a key initiative of Operation HOPE, convenes world leaders to advance financial dignity and economic empowerment for underserved communities. Through innovative approaches to financial literacy and economic opportunity, the forum drives forward solutions that help build a future where everyone has the tools to succeed.

Media Contact:

Lalohni Campbell

(404)592-7145

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED