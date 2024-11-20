Secureworks To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On December 4, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX ) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, before the open of regular U.S. stock trading hours.



Secureworks will not be hosting a quarterly call in light of the pending transaction with Sophos .

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX ) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks TaegisTM, a SaaS-based, open XDR built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via

X ,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook



Read the Secureworks Blog

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED