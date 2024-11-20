The Sister Accord® Foundation Brings Its Leadership Development Tea Party Program To Cleveland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Emerging Brand, LatinUs Beauty, was a sponsor of the event, which included awards presentations, scholarship announcements, and a performance by Grammy®-nominated recording artist MAJOR.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation , an organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, hosted its signature Leadership Development Tea Party on Sunday in Cleveland, OH.

Founded by corporate leader and philanthropist Sonia Jackson Myles , the Foundation has transformed innumerable women's and girls' lives globally over the past decade with its initiatives, programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos (which have accumulated 70.5 million views and 332 million impressions to date).

L-R MAJOR., Naa (Chief) Ife Bell, Sonia Jackson Myles, and Gabrielle Christman.

The Tea Party took place at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and included a number of exciting moments:



The presentation of The Sister Accord® Leadership Award honoring remarkable individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society. Honorees included Naa (Chief) Ife Bell, a distinguished royal leader in the Kingdom of Dagbon, Ghana ; Gabrielle Christman, President & CEO of Hunter International Recruiting and STEMHUNTER; and Grammy®-nominated recording artist, MAJOR.



The announcement of two $10,000 scholarship recipients, Nia Baker and Leilah Betts, as part of the Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship Program, which was created to honor Jackson Myles' late mother. The scholarship awards deserving female students with funds for their college education every year.

A musical performance by Grammy®-nominated recording artist MAJOR .

Jayda Rogers, The Sister Accord® alum who started working with the Foundation when she was 14 and went on to establish The Sister Accord® chapter at The Ohio State University, also spoke to the audience. Now almost 25, Jayda is on track to become a first-generation attorney and sees her involvement with the Foundation as a catalyst for her success. Jayda had a message for all of the younger women and girls in the audience, "We all struggle with the 'what ifs,' I still struggle with confidence sometimes but I have a supportive community, people that I can lean on, people that pray for me. And the biggest thing is knowing who you are and not backing down from it. You can be the first-generation attorney, you can be the first-generation journalist, you can be the first-generation doctor. It is all possible if you forge ahead, keep positive relationships, and know that you can. I think that it's very much possible."

The Sister Accord® Tea Party helps young women understand why strong, healthy, positive relationships with other young women are important to their own development as exceptional leaders. Over the years, programming has been aimed at inspiring girls and women to embrace, pursue, and engage with STEM/STEAM opportunities and to learn about financial literacy, personal safety, empowerment, mental, emotional, and physical wellness, and the importance of leading with kindness.

Iris T. London, Founder and CEO of ITL Fitness, demonstrated The Sister Accord® Slide that she created for the organization, as she discussed being "Fit For Purpose." Norlynn Story, Business Access Advisor from U.S. Bank, shared the work she is leading to help small business owners in the greater Cleveland area. Her passion and work are making a positive difference in the community.



"I'm incredibly proud of the remarkable achievements we've made through The Sister Accord® Foundation," said Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder and CEO of The Sister Accord® Foundation. "It was a wonderful day from presenting awards to Naa (Chief) Ife Bell and Gabrielle Christman to announcing our new scholarship recipients in the name of my mother to hearing the inspiring words of Jayda Rogers, who literally grew up in our program. I want to thank everyone who attended, our amazing sponsor, LatinUs Beauty, and our musical guest and honoree, MAJOR. At this time in the world, the power of sisterhood and the ability we have to lift each other up through education and inspiration are absolutely essential. I'm so excited about the work that LatinUs Beauty and The Sister Accord® are going to do with women in Sports. It's going to be amazing!"

About The Sister Accord® Foundation :

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( ) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D.® Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord® LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds inspirational events throughout the year focused on Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, and Health & Wellness.

