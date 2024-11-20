Peru’S Military Modernization: K2 Black Panther Tanks To Replace Aging Fleet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's are set to receive a significant upgrade. The country has inked a deal with South Korea's Hyundai Rotem for the of K2 Black Panther tanks.



This move aims to replace Peru's outdated T-55 tanks, a goal pursued for over a decade. On November 16, Hyundai Rotem and FAME SAC, Peru's Weapons and Munitions Factory, signed a comprehensive agreement in Lima.



The deal covers the production of ground weapons, including K2 Black Panther tanks and K808 wheeled armored vehicles. This agreement marks Hyundai Rotem's entry into the Latin American market.



It follows a contract won in May to supply wheeled armored vehicles to the Peruvian Army. The new deal expands the scope to include the entire ground weapons system.



The K2 Black Panther is a modern main battle tank designed for diverse combat environments. It boasts a 120mm smoothbore main gun and can carry up to 40 rounds.







The tank's secondary armament includes 12.7mm or 7.62mm machine guns. With a combat weight of 56 tons, the K2 can reach speeds of 70 km/h on roads.



It has a range of 450 km and can ford water up to 4.1 meters deep. The tank is powered by a 1,500 hp diesel engine with automatic transmission.

The K2's survivability is enhanced by various protection systems. These include a Battle Management System for threat detection and an Active Protection System to deflect threats.



The tank also features composite armor and ERA for crew protection. Advanced optics and thermal imaging systems equip the K2 for day and night operations.



It has automatic target tracking capabilities and GPS integration. The tank's electric drive for gun and turret movement reduces its heat signature.



This deal represents a significant step in Peru 's military modernization efforts. It also strengthens South Korea's position in the Latin American defense market.



The agreement paves the way for future contracts for K2 tanks and K808 armored vehicles. The K2 has proven its reliability in service with the Polish army.



Since December 2022, 71 units have been operating smoothly out of a total order of 180 tanks. This track record likely influenced Peru's decision to adopt the K2.



Peru's acquisition of the K2 Black Panther tanks will boost its military capabilities. It also signals the country's commitment to modernizing its armed forces with cutting-edge technology.

