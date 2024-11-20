Smart Fit’S Strategic Moves: Share Buyback And Velocity Acquisition Reshape Fitness Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Smart Fit, a major player in Latin America's industry, has made two significant announcements. The company approved a share repurchase program and completed the of Velocity Group.



These decisions signal Smart Fit's commitment to growth and shareholder value. The share buyback program allows Smart Fit to repurchase up to 16,130,245 shares.



This figure represents 5% of the company's outstanding shares. The program will run for 18 months, ending on May 19, 2026. Smart Fit aims to maximize shareholder value while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.



Eleven brokerage firms will facilitate the share repurchases. These include well-known names like BTG Pactual , Itaú, Santander, and XP Investimentos.



The company plans to use available resources from the current fiscal year to fund these purchases. Smart Fit has also finalized its acquisition of Velocity Group. The deal's initial payment totaled R$163 million ($28.6 million).







Additional payments may reach R$20 million ($3.5 million) over the next six years. These extra payments depend on meeting specific performance targets.

Smart Fit's Acquisition of Velocity Group

Velocity Group operates 82 locations, primarily franchises. It specializes in spinning fitness studios. This acquisition strengthens Smart Fit's position in the specialized fitness market.



It also aligns well with the company's existing business model. The Brazilian fitness market shows significant growth potential. Only 4.9% of the population currently holds gym memberships.



However, Brazil ranks second globally in the number of fitness centers. This statistic indicates a strong fitness culture with room for expansion.



Smart Fit's acquisition of Velocity diversifies its portfolio. This move may attract a wider customer base. It could also provide some protection against changing fitness trends.



However, integrating the two companies and adapting to shifting consumer behaviors present challenges. Market analysts view these developments positively.



Goldman Sachs and Santander maintain "Buy" recommendations for Smart Fit's stock. They cite potential operational synergies and cross-selling opportunities as key factors.



In short, their target price of R$32 ($5.61) reflects confidence in Smart Fit's growth strategy. These strategic moves by Smart Fit may trigger further industry consolidation.



Smaller chains and independent gyms might face increased competition. Smart Fit's expanded resources and reach could reshape the fitness landscape in Brazil and beyond.

