IT Coalition, Military Training: Ukraine, Estonia's Defense Chiefs Seal Memorandum

The MoD chief announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, I signed a Memorandum of Understanding between our countries' defense departments. This document is an important step in implementing the "Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support," signed in June by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Umerov noted.

According to the minister, the memorandum expands the possibilities for using Estonian military assistance to Ukraine in 2024-2027. The support in the amount of 0.25% of Estonia's GDP will be directed toward material assistance for the Ukrainian military, funding the IT coalition under Estonia's leadership, and training Ukrainian service members.

"This is not only aid to Ukraine but also an exchange of experience. Ukraine will share combat expertise, strengthening the defense capabilities of Estonia and our partners," the minister noted.

He thanked Estonia for its constant support, which "brings us closer to our shared victory".

As reported earlier, on November 11 in Kyiv, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Estonia discussed investments in military defense and training of the Ukrainian military.

