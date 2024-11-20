Kuwait-Tunisia Cmte Holds 4Th Session Amid Accords' Inking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 20 -- The fourth session of the Kuwaiti-Tunisian supreme committee was held here on Wednesday with the Tunisian of Foreign Affairs and Migration Mohammad Ali Al-Nafti and the State of Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya heading the delegations.

The commission, after three days of work, has arranged the signing of 12 accords, memoranda of understanding in the domains of diplomacy, health, education, transports, culture, sports, commerce and industry.

The agreements, signed by the two countries' foreign ministers, include an accord for cultural and technical cooperation, aerial services, a MoU for protecting the environment and one on accreditations.

The commission oversaw the signing of a MoU between Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute and the International Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia, in addition to executive programs in sports, standardization, industrial exports and tourist cooperation.

The Tunisian foreign minister affirmed during the signing ceremony that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Tunisian President Qais Saied attach great concern for boosting the bilateral relations, noting that the two countries "are inaugurating a new fruitful partnership."

He added that his country has been following up on the accomplishments in Kuwait that serve the visionary strategy 2035, paving the way for Kuwait to turn the country into a leading financial and commercial hub in the Gulf.

Kuwait, he has added, has aided Tunisia for decades in the realms of development, noting that the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development has played a pivotal role since the 60s in funding ventures in various sectors in Tunisia. (end)

