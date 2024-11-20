Al-Araby Shares Championship Of Kuwait Handball League With Salmiya

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The 8th week competitions of the preliminary round of Kuwait handball league concluded n Wednesday with two matches that witnessed victories by Al-Araby AND Al-Gurain. Al-Araby emerged as the champion, in half with Salmiya, beating Yarmuk 22-32. Al-Gurain beat Salmiya 27-28. The 8th week also witnessed Sulaibikhat win over Tadamon 25-42, Qadsiya over Fahaheel 23-27 and Burgan over Al-Nasr 28-39. (end) hms

