Lord Mayor Of London: Kuwait's Visit Great Chance To Assess Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nussaibah bin Shaibah

LONDON, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's visit will be a great opportunity to assess the opportunities available and present the capabilities and expertise of the British capital, London, in sustainable finance, said the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair John Naisbitt King.

During an interview with KUNA Wednesday, the Lord Mayor affirmed that during his two-day visit to Kuwait starting next Tuesday, he would assess the completed investment projects and share with Kuwait the capabilities and expertise of the British capital, London, in sustainable finance.

He pointed out that the investment sectors available to British companies in Kuwait include four types of services: financial, legal, professional and marine, with expertise that he described as "unparalleled in the world."

"We can provide the services of British legal firms to prepare business operations in the GCC countries, in addition to the promising opportunities for them to benefit from asset management and banking services, as the efficiency of the level of services in these two sectors is ranked second in the world," he added.

He explained that the distinguished maritime services that the UK can provide are of international standards and include, for example, training and securing naval fleets, noting that the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization is located in London.

In response to a question about the need for fossil fuel products, Lord Alistair stressed that the British economy and others will need hydrocarbons for life and that investment in these sectors is needed to make them more efficient and reduce the amount of carbon they produce.

He stressed that the oil industry is very important, in addition to supporting an "incredible" number of highly skilled jobs and "will always be part of our economy", pointing out that there are major oil companies based in London.

On the other hand, the lord mayor highly valued the volume of Kuwaiti investments in the UK through the Public Investment Authority, represented by the Kuwait Investment Office in London, which was established 70 years ago. (end)

