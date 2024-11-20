UNICEF And Dubai Future Foundation Mark The World Children's Day Under The Theme Listen To The Future

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Launch of UNICEF's flagship report

'State of the World's Children' at Dubai Future Forum 2024

Dubai, 20 November 2024 – UNICEF, in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, held a landmark event at the Museum of the Future today, marking World Children's Day-the anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations on the Rights of the Child. This special celebration was part of the Dubai Future Forum 2024, the world's largest gathering of futurists, foresight practitioners, and thought leaders, convening from November 19–20 to explore global issues shaping the future.

The event included the launch of UNICEF's flagship annual report, State of the World's Children, which examines critical issues affecting children. This year's report showcased the outcomes of foresight work with UNICEF Innocenti's Global Youth Network and Youth Foresight Fellows.

World Children's Day serves as a powerful reminder that children everywhere deserve care and protection. It encourages conversations that engage young people, allowing them to reflect on their future and exercise their right to expression.

“I am honoured to launch our State of the World's Children 2024 report on the Future of Childhood at the Dubai Future Forum,” said Bo Viktor Nylund, Director of UNICEF Innocenti – Global Office of Research and Foresight.“Exploring the possible outcomes of trends like demographics, climate change, and the impact of digital technologies allows us to plan ahead and shape a better future for children. Engaging young people in our work, so that their views contribute to shaping this future, ensures its success.”

Following the launch, an interactive exhibition titled 'The Future of Childhood in a Changing World' was unveiled at the Museum of the Future. The exhibition was officially opened by Bo Viktor Nylund, Director of UNICEF Innocenti with the attendance of UNICEF Gulf Ambassador, the renowned Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, and UNICEF Gulf Area office guests and partners. The exhibition showcased future child personas living in three distinct worlds, highlighting the urgent need for action to uphold the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said:“Today's launch of UNICEF's State of the World's Children 2024 report at the Dubai Future Forum is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard the well-being and future of the world's children and youth. As a platform for global dialogue and foresight, the Forum is a fitting space to examine the pressing challenges facing young generations. Dubai Future Foundation remains committed to advancing initiatives that ensure our readiness to meet the needs of future generations.