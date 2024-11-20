India And Australia Launch Renewable Energy Partnership At G20 Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 20 (KNN) India and Australia have officially launched their Partnership during the second India-Australia Annual Summit, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The partnership, which emerged from discussions between Prime Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, aims to enhance bilateral in renewable energy sectors.

The framework encompasses cooperation in several priority areas, including solar photovoltaic technology, green hydrogen development, energy storage solutions, and workforce training for the renewable energy sector.

Both nations emphasised their shared commitment to accelerating climate action through collaborative efforts and complementary capabilities.

During the summit, the leaders also addressed defence and security cooperation, expressing their intention to strengthen the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation in 2025.

They agreed to develop a joint maritime security collaboration road map and continue reciprocal aircraft deployments to build operational familiarity.

The two prime ministers reiterated their support for an open and stable Indo-Pacific region, emphasising the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Modi highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in promoting regional peace and stability.

On bilateral relations, both leaders welcomed the opening of new diplomatic missions - the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru and the Indian Consulate-General in Brisbane.

The expansion of diplomatic presence is expected to strengthen trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two nations.

According to recent data, the Indian diaspora represents the second largest and fastest-growing community in Australia, with approximately 976,000 people of Indian ancestry recorded in the 2021 census.

