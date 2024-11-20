Karnataka Unveils 'Innovate Campus' Targeting Quantum, AI, Climate & Space Tech

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (KNN)

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, Karnataka reaffirmed its status as India's innovation hub by unveiling six initiatives aimed at fostering the growth of startups from ideation to global scaling.

The launch of Innovate Campus marks a decisive step toward deep-tech advancements, targeting areas like quantum AI, climate tech, and space tech.“This initiative will connect startups, corporations, and global challenges, ensuring Karnataka stays at the forefront of innovation,” said Ekroop Caur, IT Secretary.

The Investor Connect Programme, a three-day event, is set to bridge startups with over 100 global investors. With 200 startups participating, this initiative is projected to catalyse multi-billion-dollar investments and create significant employment opportunities in the state.

Additionally, over 200 startups will benefit from mentorship sessions with seasoned industry experts.“Mentorship is critical for startups to scale effectively, and Karnataka is committed to providing world-class guidance,” Caur emphasised.

The Elevate Programme offers branding support of up to Rs 50 lakh for emerging startups, while the Expansion Strategy Collaboration Initiative provides technical and business expertise to sustain competitiveness. The establishment of three new Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) further strengthens the infrastructure for innovation.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao highlighted technology's transformative role in healthcare, emphasising AI-driven diagnostics and telemedicine to enhance rural healthcare.



“The government is aligning its efforts with AI-driven tools like ECG and X-ray scanning to improve early diagnosis and healthcare delivery,” he said.

Industry leader Shanthi Mohan, founder of Let's Venture, introduced a program to validate ideas through sandbox environments and facilitate funding for market-ready solutions.



“Collaboration with academic institutions and industry leaders like Cisco ensures startups address real-world challenges,” Mohan noted.

With initiatives like the Startup Awards 2025 and the Venture Capital Connect programme-anticipated to attract investments exceeding USD 17.5 billion-Karnataka aims to solidify its global footprint.



These efforts underscore the state's commitment to fostering innovation, attracting talent, and boosting job creation.

“This summit sets the foundation for Karnataka to lead globally in tech-driven solutions,” Caur concluded.

(KNN Bureau)